Sepio Capital LP Has $2.37 Million Stake in Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST)

Sepio Capital LP grew its position in Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST) by 10.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 70,382 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,611 shares during the quarter. Sepio Capital LP’s holdings in Envista were worth $2,374,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Artemis Investment Management LLP grew its position in Envista by 17.4% during the fourth quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 1,069,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,145,000 after buying an additional 158,857 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Envista by 2.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,551,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,100,000 after buying an additional 230,870 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new stake in Envista during the fourth quarter worth approximately $219,000. DNB Asset Management AS acquired a new stake in Envista during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,032,000. Finally, Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Envista during the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,312,000.

In related news, insider Curt W. Bludworth sold 12,518 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.78, for a total transaction of $497,966.04. Following the sale, the insider now owns 58,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,321,043.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on NVST shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Envista from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Envista from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Envista from $28.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America boosted their price target on Envista from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Envista from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Envista has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.86.

Shares of NVST stock opened at $39.38 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -302.92 and a beta of 2.00. Envista Holdings Co. has a twelve month low of $10.08 and a twelve month high of $41.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.19.

Envista (NYSE:NVST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $732.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $668.49 million. Envista had a positive return on equity of 4.30% and a negative net margin of 0.84%. Envista’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.52 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Envista Holdings Co. will post 0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Envista Company Profile

Envista Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures and markets dental products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segment, Specialty Products & Technologies and Equipment & Consumables. The company's Specialty Products & Technologies segment provides dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics, and dental eye loupes to oral surgeons, prosthodontists, and periodontists under the brands, including Nobel Biocare systems, Alpha Bio Tec, Implant Direct, Nobel Procera, and Orascoptic; and brackets and wires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products under the Ormco, Insignia, AOA, and Spark brands.

