Sepio Capital LP Lowers Stake in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Sepio Capital LP trimmed its position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 647 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 5 shares during the period. Sepio Capital LP’s holdings in Booking were worth $1,441,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BKNG. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Booking by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 133 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in Booking by 1,403.6% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 421 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $720,000 after buying an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. AKO Capital LLP boosted its holdings in Booking by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. AKO Capital LLP now owns 107,470 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $183,847,000 after buying an additional 2,384 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in Booking by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,682 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,844,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Booking by 702.7% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,180 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,018,000 after buying an additional 1,033 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.84% of the company’s stock.

BKNG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Booking in a report on Monday, November 30th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $1,720.00 price objective on the stock. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of Booking from $2,350.00 to $2,550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Booking from $2,229.00 to $2,710.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Booking from $2,680.00 to $2,600.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered shares of Booking from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $2,050.00 to $2,250.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Booking has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2,170.57.

Shares of NASDAQ BKNG opened at $2,297.63 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $94.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.74, a PEG ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 3.17, a current ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,107.29 and a 52-week high of $2,450.26. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2,149.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,971.07.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The business services provider reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($4.28) by $3.71. Booking had a net margin of 15.68% and a return on equity of 25.72%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $23.30 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 3.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Booking Company Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

