Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB) posted its earnings results on Monday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.05, Fidelity Earnings reports. Seres Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 2,867.98% and a negative net margin of 385.22%.

Shares of Seres Therapeutics stock traded down $1.96 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $17.66. 1,386,788 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,005,503. The company has a quick ratio of 6.73, a current ratio of 6.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Seres Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $2.52 and a twelve month high of $38.50. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $24.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.09 and a beta of 4.07.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Seres Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of Seres Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Seres Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Seres Therapeutics from $40.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, JMP Securities began coverage on Seres Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.07.

Seres Therapeutics Company Profile

Seres Therapeutics, Inc, a microbiome therapeutics platform company, engages in developing biological drugs that are designed to restore health by repairing the function of a dysbiotic microbiome. The company's lead product candidate is the SER-109, which is in Phase III clinical development for preventing recurrence of clostridium difficile infection (CDI).

