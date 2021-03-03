Seritage Growth Properties (SRG) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Seritage Growth Properties (NYSE:SRG) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, March 10th.

Seritage Growth Properties stock opened at $20.73 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.24. The company has a market cap of $801.11 million, a P/E ratio of -7.82 and a beta of 2.26. Seritage Growth Properties has a 52-week low of $5.00 and a 52-week high of $34.02. The company has a quick ratio of 3.51, a current ratio of 3.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72.

About Seritage Growth Properties

Seritage Growth Properties is a publicly-traded, self-administered and self-managed REIT with 166 wholly-owned properties and 29 unconsolidated properties totaling approximately 30.4 million square feet of space across 44 states and Puerto Rico. The Company was formed to unlock the underlying real estate value of a high-quality retail portfolio it acquired from Sears Holdings in July 2015.

