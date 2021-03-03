Severn Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SVBI) Increases Dividend to $0.05 Per Share

Severn Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SVBI) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 24th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share by the bank on Monday, March 15th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 5th. This is an increase from Severn Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04.

Shares of SVBI stock opened at $8.10 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $103.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.29 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Severn Bancorp has a 12-month low of $4.26 and a 12-month high of $8.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $7.84 and a 200-day moving average of $6.89.

Severn Bancorp (NASDAQ:SVBI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The bank reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter. Severn Bancorp had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 5.07%. The firm had revenue of $12.43 million for the quarter.

In related news, Director Eric Keitz purchased 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.10 per share, with a total value of $28,400.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 40,000 shares in the company, valued at $284,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 24.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Severn Bancorp

Severn Bancorp, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company. The company provides various personal banking products and services comprising mortgage and other lending services, and Internet and mobile banking, as well as checking, savings, money market, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts; commercial banking products and services, including commercial secured and unsecured lending services, as well as business Internet banking, corporate cash management services, and deposit services to commercial customers comprising the medical-use cannabis industry; and safe deposit boxes, ATMs, debit cards, and credit cards.

