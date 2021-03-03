SG Americas Securities LLC Has $433,000 Stock Holdings in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX)

SG Americas Securities LLC decreased its holdings in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX) by 72.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 58,085 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 152,986 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals were worth $433,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,183,973 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $55,592,000 after buying an additional 605,578 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,943,893 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $54,766,000 after buying an additional 1,276,979 shares in the last quarter. Sarissa Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 352.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sarissa Capital Management LP now owns 4,861,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $16,697,000 after purchasing an additional 3,786,000 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,467,998 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,229,000 after purchasing an additional 475,989 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 313.0% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,197,555 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,114,000 after purchasing an additional 907,591 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BCRX. Cowen began coverage on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright increased their target price on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 15th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $9.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.61.

BCRX opened at $11.74 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a PE ratio of -15.45 and a beta of 3.03. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.58 and a 1-year high of $12.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.15.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.09). BioCryst Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 233.45% and a negative return on equity of 328.70%. On average, research analysts predict that BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.96 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Alane P. Barnes sold 13,741 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.23, for a total value of $85,606.43. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 121,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $758,826.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc designs and develops novel, oral and small-molecule medicines. Its drug candidates include Berotralstat, BCX9930, BCX9250, RAPIVAB, ALPIVAB, RAPIACTA, PERAMIFLU, Galidesivir and Mundesine. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Durham, NC.

