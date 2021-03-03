SG Americas Securities LLC Increases Position in Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM)

SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM) by 190.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 8,157 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,351 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Artisan Partners Asset Management were worth $411,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in APAM. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $330,000. NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $486,000. DCM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $881,000. Glenview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 128,498 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $6,469,000 after buying an additional 1,572 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.37% of the company’s stock.

APAM opened at $48.44 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.69 and a 1-year high of $55.25. The company has a market capitalization of $3.81 billion, a PE ratio of 16.48, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.91. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.43.

Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The asset manager reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.05. Artisan Partners Asset Management had a net margin of 21.73% and a return on equity of 179.65%. The business had revenue of $261.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $256.33 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were given a $0.97 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.01%. Artisan Partners Asset Management’s payout ratio is presently 145.32%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from $70.00 to $68.00 in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $59.00 in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.00.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc is publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to pension and profit sharing plans, trusts, endowments, foundations, charitable organizations, government entities, private funds and non-U.S. funds, as well as mutual funds, non-U.S. funds and collective trusts.

