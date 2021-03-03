SG Americas Securities LLC Makes New Investment in Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:BHE)

SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:BHE) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 14,724 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $398,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Benchmark Electronics during the 3rd quarter worth $59,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Benchmark Electronics by 17.4% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,842 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 866 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in Benchmark Electronics during the 4th quarter worth $222,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Benchmark Electronics by 184.8% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,175 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 5,954 shares during the period. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new position in Benchmark Electronics during the 4th quarter worth $259,000. Institutional investors own 92.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BHE opened at $29.35 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of -1,466.77 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.06. Benchmark Electronics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.06 and a 12-month high of $30.76.

Benchmark Electronics (NYSE:BHE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.01. Benchmark Electronics had a positive return on equity of 3.28% and a negative net margin of 0.03%.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Lake Street Capital raised their price objective on Benchmark Electronics from $28.00 to $32.00 in a report on Friday, February 5th. Sidoti downgraded Benchmark Electronics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th.

In related news, CEO Jeff Benck bought 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $27.87 per share, with a total value of $50,166.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 179,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,016,154.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Benchmark Electronics Company Profile

Benchmark Electronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides product design, engineering services, technology solutions, and advanced manufacturing services in the Americas, Asia, and Europe. The company offers engineering services and technology solutions, including new product design, prototype, testing, and related engineering services; and custom testing, and automation equipment design and build services.

