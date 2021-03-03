SG Americas Securities LLC Reduces Stock Position in Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR)

SG Americas Securities LLC lessened its position in shares of Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR) by 87.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,562 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 66,104 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Xencor were worth $417,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Xencor during the 4th quarter valued at about $632,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Xencor by 17.8% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,037 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 1,064 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its stake in Xencor by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 60,224 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,921,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Xencor by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its stake in Xencor by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 26,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,134,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Xencor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. SVB Leerink restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Xencor in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Xencor from $48.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on Xencor from $40.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Xencor from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.80.

NASDAQ XNCR opened at $46.05 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.89 and a beta of 0.80. Xencor, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.35 and a twelve month high of $58.35. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $49.42 and a 200 day moving average of $42.55.

Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by $0.30. Xencor had a negative return on equity of 13.56% and a negative net margin of 113.40%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Xencor, Inc. will post -1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Xencor

Xencor, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of engineered monoclonal antibody and other protein therapeutics to treat severe and life threatening diseases. It develops its antibody product candidates to treat cancer and autoimmune diseases. The company's product candidates include XmAb5871, an immune inhibitor, which has been completed Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of autoimmune diseases; AIMab7195, which is in development and commercialization stage.

