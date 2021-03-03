SG Americas Securities LLC Sells 3,332 Shares of Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI)

SG Americas Securities LLC reduced its position in shares of Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI) by 36.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,755 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 3,332 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Armstrong World Industries were worth $428,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Armstrong World Industries in the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 632.7% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 762 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 658 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 47.8% in the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 792 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 21,525.0% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 865 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 861 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Armstrong World Industries in the fourth quarter valued at about $74,000.

AWI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Armstrong World Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $77.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Armstrong World Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Zelman & Associates upgraded shares of Armstrong World Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Armstrong World Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $89.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Armstrong World Industries from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Armstrong World Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.75.

In other news, SVP Mark A. Hershey sold 33,423 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $2,673,840.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 61,826 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,946,080. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Victor Grizzle sold 31,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.34, for a total transaction of $2,444,208.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 298,952 shares in the company, valued at $23,419,899.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 100,521 shares of company stock worth $8,062,246. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Armstrong World Industries stock opened at $84.39 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.75, a PEG ratio of 5.80 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. Armstrong World Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $57.96 and a 12-month high of $111.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $81.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.63.

Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The construction company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.07. Armstrong World Industries had a negative net margin of 7.85% and a positive return on equity of 49.60%. The firm had revenue of $238.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $231.43 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.04 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Armstrong World Industries, Inc. will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 4th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. Armstrong World Industries’s payout ratio is currently 17.57%.

Armstrong World Industries Company Profile

Armstrong World Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells ceiling systems primarily for use in the construction and renovation of residential and commercial buildings in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. The company operates through Mineral Fiber and Architectural Specialties segments.

