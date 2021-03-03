SG Americas Securities LLC Sells 8,270 Shares of Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR)

SG Americas Securities LLC lowered its stake in shares of Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR) by 34.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,549 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 8,270 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC owned 0.06% of Esperion Therapeutics worth $404,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ESPR. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Esperion Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $186,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 122.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 9,770 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 5,385 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of Esperion Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $370,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 30.0% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,950 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 1,384.7% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 66,040 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,455,000 after purchasing an additional 61,592 shares in the last quarter.

Get Esperion Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ ESPR opened at $27.76 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $29.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.22. Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $23.90 and a one year high of $56.85. The firm has a market cap of $775.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.21 and a beta of 1.48.

Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($3.89) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.76) by ($0.13). Esperion Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 46.15% and a negative return on equity of 629.88%. The firm had revenue of $9.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.52 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($2.26) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 881.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.24 EPS for the current year.

ESPR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Esperion Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Esperion Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, February 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Esperion Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $24.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Bank of America lowered Esperion Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Esperion Therapeutics from $150.00 to $134.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.60.

About Esperion Therapeutics

Esperion Therapeutics, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes medicines for the treatment of patients with elevated low-density lipoprotein cholesterol in the United States. Its lead product candidates are NEXLETOL (bempedoic acid) and NEXLIZET (bempedoic acid and ezetimibe) tablets for the treatment of patients with atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease or heterozygous familial hypercholesterolemia.

See Also: Diversification Important in Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESPR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR).

Receive News & Ratings for Esperion Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Esperion Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.