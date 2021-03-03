SG Americas Securities LLC Takes $392,000 Position in Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS)

SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 28,933 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $392,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SCS. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Steelcase during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Steelcase by 37.9% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 3,020 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 830 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Steelcase by 158.5% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,129 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 2,532 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Steelcase by 23.2% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,790 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 1,467 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Steelcase by 113.9% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 4,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SCS opened at $14.18 on Wednesday. Steelcase Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.02 and a 52 week high of $17.04. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.97 and a beta of 1.56.

Steelcase (NYSE:SCS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 16th. The business services provider reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.05. Steelcase had a return on equity of 10.77% and a net margin of 3.00%. The business had revenue of $617.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $628.77 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.46 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 35.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Steelcase from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th.

Steelcase Company Profile

Steelcase Inc manufactures and sells integrated furniture settings, user-centered technologies, and interior architectural products. It operates through Americas, EMEA, and Other segments. The company's furniture portfolio includes panels, fence and beam-based furniture systems, storage products, fixed and height-adjustable desks, benches, and tables, as well as complementary products, including worktools and screens.

