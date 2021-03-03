SG Americas Securities LLC Takes $420,000 Position in Otter Tail Co. (NASDAQ:OTTR)

SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Otter Tail Co. (NASDAQ:OTTR) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 9,856 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $420,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Otter Tail by 23.2% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,471,341 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $53,218,000 after purchasing an additional 276,867 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its stake in shares of Otter Tail by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 749,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,091,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its stake in shares of Otter Tail by 27.0% in the 3rd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 403,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $14,577,000 after purchasing an additional 85,767 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Otter Tail by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 344,797 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $12,471,000 after purchasing an additional 1,965 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Otter Tail by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 122,364 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,214,000 after purchasing an additional 14,699 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 46.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OTTR opened at $41.12 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.13 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.64. Otter Tail Co. has a one year low of $30.95 and a one year high of $51.99. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.33.

Otter Tail (NASDAQ:OTTR) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 14th. The utilities provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.04. Otter Tail had a return on equity of 11.98% and a net margin of 11.10%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Otter Tail Co. will post 2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This is an increase from Otter Tail’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.79%. Otter Tail’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.89%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on OTTR shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Otter Tail from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet raised Otter Tail from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th.

Otter Tail Company Profile

Otter Tail Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in electric, manufacturing, and plastics businesses in the United States. The company's Electric segment produces, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy in Minnesota, North Dakota, and South Dakota; and operates as a participant in the Midcontinent Independent System Operator, Inc markets.

