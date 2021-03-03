SGS SA (OTCMKTS:SGSOY) Short Interest Down 51.2% in February

SGS SA (OTCMKTS:SGSOY) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 10,400 shares, a decline of 51.2% from the January 28th total of 21,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 29,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of SGS in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SGS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of SGS from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of SGS from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of SGS in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.00.

OTCMKTS:SGSOY traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $28.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,053 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,411. The company has a market cap of $21.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.51 and a beta of 0.61. SGS has a one year low of $19.07 and a one year high of $31.30. The business’s 50-day moving average is $30.29 and its 200-day moving average is $28.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.34.

SGS SA provides inspection, verification, testing, certification, and quality assurance services in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in nine segments: Agriculture, Food and Life; Mineral Services; Oil, Gas and Chemicals Services; Consumer and Retail Services; Certification and Business Enhancement; Industrial Services; Environment, Health and Safety Services; Transportation Services; and Governments and Institutions Services.

