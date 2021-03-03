Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:SHLX) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:SHLX) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $12.83.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SHLX. Mizuho decreased their target price on Shell Midstream Partners from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Shell Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Barclays downgraded Shell Midstream Partners from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th.

Get Shell Midstream Partners alerts:

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHLX. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Shell Midstream Partners by 8.3% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 76,333 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $722,000 after purchasing an additional 5,871 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in shares of Shell Midstream Partners by 26.0% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 53,550 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $507,000 after acquiring an additional 11,042 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Shell Midstream Partners by 1,793.0% in the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 547,426 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $5,179,000 after acquiring an additional 518,508 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Shell Midstream Partners by 20.3% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 64,524 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $610,000 after acquiring an additional 10,904 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Shell Midstream Partners by 0.9% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,841,874 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $36,344,000 after acquiring an additional 32,503 shares during the last quarter. 27.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:SHLX opened at $11.90 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $4.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 1.74. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $11.29 and its 200-day moving average is $10.32. Shell Midstream Partners has a 52-week low of $5.70 and a 52-week high of $17.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.21, a quick ratio of 4.66 and a current ratio of 4.66.

Shell Midstream Partners (NYSE:SHLX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The pipeline company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $130.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.22 million. Shell Midstream Partners had a net margin of 104.82% and a negative return on equity of 1,010.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.37 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Shell Midstream Partners will post 1.32 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 15.46%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 1st. Shell Midstream Partners’s payout ratio is 110.18%.

Shell Midstream Partners Company Profile

Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. owns, operates, develops, and acquires pipelines and other midstream assets in the United States. It owns interests in crude oil and refined products pipelines and terminals to transport onshore and offshore crude oil production to Gulf Coast and Midwest refining markets.

Further Reading: Euro STOXX 50 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Shell Midstream Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shell Midstream Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.