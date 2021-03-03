ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV) Director Antoine Papiernik Sells 555,000 Shares of Stock

ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV) Director Antoine Papiernik sold 555,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $66,600,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $324,120. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Antoine Papiernik also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, February 22nd, Antoine Papiernik sold 350,000 shares of ShockWave Medical stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.50, for a total transaction of $44,625,000.00.

Shares of SWAV stock opened at $120.99 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $127.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $92.92. The company has a current ratio of 12.21, a quick ratio of 10.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market cap of $4.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -59.90 and a beta of 1.26. ShockWave Medical, Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.01 and a twelve month high of $143.79.

ShockWave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.05). ShockWave Medical had a negative net margin of 108.73% and a negative return on equity of 30.28%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that ShockWave Medical, Inc. will post -1.94 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ShockWave Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of ShockWave Medical from $87.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of ShockWave Medical from $95.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of ShockWave Medical from $132.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of ShockWave Medical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. ShockWave Medical has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $112.86.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SWAV. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ShockWave Medical during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ShockWave Medical during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ShockWave Medical during the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in ShockWave Medical by 24.5% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in ShockWave Medical in the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. 88.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ShockWave Medical

ShockWave Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes intravascular lithotripsy technology to treat calcified plaque in patients with peripheral vascular, coronary vascular, and heart valve diseases. The company offers M5 catheters for treating above-the-knee peripheral artery disease; C2 catheters for treating coronary artery disease; and S4 catheters for treating below-the-knee peripheral artery disease.

