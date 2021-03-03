Shoprite Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:SRGHY) Short Interest Update

Shoprite Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:SRGHY) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 5,200 shares, a growth of 642.9% from the January 28th total of 700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 30,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Shoprite from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 18th.

Shares of SRGHY opened at $8.96 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.36 and a 200 day moving average of $8.56. Shoprite has a 52-week low of $5.35 and a 52-week high of $10.27.

About Shoprite

Shoprite Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, primarily engages in the food retailing business in South Africa and other African countries. The company operates through four segments: Supermarkets RSA, Supermarkets Non-RSA, Furniture, and Other Operating segments. It also offers clothing, general merchandise, cosmetic, and liquor products; furniture, bedding, loose carpeting, home entertainment, and floor covering products; and liquors, electrical and household appliances, and soft furnishings.

