Hiscox (LON:HSX) Earns Under Review Rating from Shore Capital

Hiscox (LON:HSX)‘s stock had its “under review” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Shore Capital in a research note issued on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports.

HSX has been the subject of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Hiscox from GBX 990 ($12.93) to GBX 1,450 ($18.94) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Hiscox to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from GBX 1,020 ($13.33) to GBX 1,000 ($13.07) in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 981.80 ($12.83).

LON HSX traded down GBX 110 ($1.44) on Wednesday, hitting GBX 871.60 ($11.39). The company had a trading volume of 2,294,587 shares, compared to its average volume of 786,099. The company has a market capitalization of £3.02 billion and a PE ratio of -10.42. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 961.71 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 930.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.56, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.16. Hiscox has a 12-month low of GBX 635.40 ($8.30) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,254 ($16.38).

In other Hiscox news, insider Colin D. Keogh bought 1,404 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 983 ($12.84) per share, with a total value of £13,801.32 ($18,031.51).

Hiscox Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance services. The company operates through four segments: Hiscox Retail, Hiscox London Market, Hiscox Re & ILS, and Corporate Centre. It provides commercial insurance for small-and medium-sized businesses, including household, fine art, and luxury motor via brokers, through a growing network of partnerships, and directly to consumers.

