Shore Capital Reiterates House Stock Rating for Macfarlane Group (LON:MACF)

Macfarlane Group (LON:MACF)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Shore Capital in a report released on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

MACF opened at GBX 98 ($1.28) on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 88.62 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 87.97. The stock has a market capitalization of £154.66 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.70. Macfarlane Group has a 1-year low of GBX 61 ($0.80) and a 1-year high of GBX 101 ($1.32).

About Macfarlane Group

Macfarlane Group PLC, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes protective packaging products and labels to businesses. The company operates through Packaging Distribution and Manufacturing Operations segments. The Packaging Distribution segment distributes packaging materials; and supplies storage and warehousing services in the United Kingdom.

