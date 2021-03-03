ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC Makes New $4.81 Million Investment in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 43,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,805,000. iShares MBS ETF comprises about 2.7% of ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 11,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,235,000 after buying an additional 1,087 shares during the period. Signet Financial Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 24,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,737,000 after purchasing an additional 3,089 shares during the period. Telemus Capital LLC bought a new stake in iShares MBS ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $1,017,000. Boltwood Capital Management increased its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 71.4% in the fourth quarter. Boltwood Capital Management now owns 25,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,802,000 after purchasing an additional 10,595 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 27.8% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 9,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,101,000 after purchasing an additional 2,177 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MBS ETF alerts:

MBB remained flat at $$109.28 during midday trading on Wednesday. 22,698 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,954,899. iShares MBS ETF has a 12-month low of $104.79 and a 12-month high of $111.31. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $109.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $110.06.

iShares MBS ETF Company Profile

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

Recommended Story: How to Invest in the Dividend Aristocrat Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MBB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MBS ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MBS ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.