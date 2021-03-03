ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC Purchases New Shares in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 334,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,331,000. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF comprises 11.9% of ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC owned about 0.07% of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. American Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 5.9% in the third quarter. American Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $752,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory increased its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.3% in the third quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 16,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,786,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 5.0% in the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $993,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC increased its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.8% in the third quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 27,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,435,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. Finally, Legacy Wealth Planning LLC increased its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.6% in the third quarter. Legacy Wealth Planning LLC now owns 8,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,910,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period.

Get iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

IVW stock traded down $1.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $63.33. The stock had a trading volume of 198,740 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,305,765. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.05. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $35.21 and a twelve month high of $67.52.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

See Also: Is a Roth IRA right for you?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.