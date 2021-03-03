Short Interest in Aberdeen Income Credit Strategies Fund (NYSE:ACP) Drops By 80.1%

Aberdeen Income Credit Strategies Fund (NYSE:ACP) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 8,900 shares, a drop of 80.1% from the January 28th total of 44,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 108,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

ACP stock traded up $0.08 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $11.31. The company had a trading volume of 962 shares, compared to its average volume of 108,656. Aberdeen Income Credit Strategies Fund has a 52-week low of $5.30 and a 52-week high of $11.63. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.40.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Friday, February 19th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.61%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 18th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in Aberdeen Income Credit Strategies Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $7,377,000. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of Aberdeen Income Credit Strategies Fund by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 123,503 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,319,000 after buying an additional 5,400 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Aberdeen Income Credit Strategies Fund by 147.0% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 77,166 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $765,000 after buying an additional 45,925 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of Aberdeen Income Credit Strategies Fund by 67.1% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 47,409 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $470,000 after buying an additional 19,034 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aberdeen Income Credit Strategies Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $110,000.

About Aberdeen Income Credit Strategies Fund

Avenue Income Credit Strategies Fund is a closed-ended fixed income fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Asset Managers Limited. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments Inc The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest primarily in loan and debt instruments.

