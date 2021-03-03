Short Interest in Adynxx, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ADYX) Increases By 475.0%

Adynxx, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ADYX) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, an increase of 475.0% from the January 28th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of ADYX opened at $0.28 on Wednesday. Adynxx has a one year low of $0.05 and a one year high of $2.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.41.

Get Adynxx alerts:

About Adynxx

Adynxx, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and marketing of transcription factor decoy technologies for the treatment of pain and inflammatory diseases. It is involved in the development of AYX platform of transcription factor decoys, including brivoligide, which is in Phase II clinical development for the reduction of postoperative pain; and AYX2, a pre-clinical candidate intended for the treatment of focal chronic pain.

Featured Article: What is the Russell 2000 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Adynxx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adynxx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.