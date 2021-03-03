Short Interest in Apollo Strategic Growth Capital (NYSE:APSG) Drops By 59.8%

Apollo Strategic Growth Capital (NYSE:APSG) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 189,000 shares, a decrease of 59.8% from the January 28th total of 470,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 877,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of APSG stock traded down $0.25 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.12. 509,897 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,111,539. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.73. Apollo Strategic Growth Capital has a 1 year low of $9.65 and a 1 year high of $11.40.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Apollo Strategic Growth Capital in the fourth quarter valued at $104,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Apollo Strategic Growth Capital during the 4th quarter valued at about $208,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Apollo Strategic Growth Capital during the fourth quarter valued at about $312,000. Tuttle Tactical Management purchased a new stake in shares of Apollo Strategic Growth Capital in the fourth quarter worth about $633,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities USA LLC bought a new position in shares of Apollo Strategic Growth Capital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,262,000.

Apollo Strategic Growth Capital Company Profile

Apollo Strategic Growth Capital intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as APH III (Sub I), Ltd. and changed its name to Apollo Strategic Growth Capital in August 2020.

