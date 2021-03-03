Short Interest in Bank of the James Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BOTJ) Declines By 68.8%

Bank of the James Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BOTJ) was the target of a large decline in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a decline of 68.8% from the January 28th total of 3,200 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Shares of Bank of the James Financial Group stock opened at $14.77 on Wednesday. Bank of the James Financial Group has a one year low of $8.00 and a one year high of $15.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.31 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.72.

Get Bank of the James Financial Group alerts:

Bank of the James Financial Group (NASDAQ:BOTJ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter. Bank of the James Financial Group had a return on equity of 7.51% and a net margin of 12.07%. The business had revenue of $9.83 million during the quarter.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 19th. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th will be given a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Bank of the James Financial Group by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 86,206 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,070,000 after purchasing an additional 7,412 shares in the last quarter. Salzhauer Michael increased its holdings in Bank of the James Financial Group by 56.9% during the 4th quarter. Salzhauer Michael now owns 33,784 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $442,000 after purchasing an additional 12,253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in Bank of the James Financial Group by 37.6% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 21,108 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 5,766 shares in the last quarter. 31.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, TheStreet raised Bank of the James Financial Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th.

Bank of the James Financial Group Company Profile

Bank of the James Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bank of the James that provides general retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, associations and organizations, and governmental authorities in Virginia, the Unites States. It accepts checking, savings, individual retirement, and health care saving accounts, as well as other time deposits, including money market accounts and certificates of deposit.

See Also: How can investors invest in the S&P/TSX Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of the James Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of the James Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.