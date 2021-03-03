Short Interest in Cassiopea S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:CPPSF) Rises By 200.0%

Cassiopea S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:CPPSF) saw a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, an increase of 200.0% from the January 28th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.0 days.

Cassiopea stock remained flat at $$54.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $51.34 and a 200 day moving average of $52.08. Cassiopea has a 1-year low of $36.62 and a 1-year high of $59.00.

Cassiopea Company Profile

Cassiopea S.p.A., a clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing medical dermatology products worldwide. It offers Winlevi, an antiandrogen, which has completed Phase III clinical trial for the topical treatment of acne; Breezula, a topical antiandrogen that is in Phase II clinical trial to treat androgenic alopecia; CB-06-01, a topical antibiotic, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of acne, including strains resistant to other antibiotics; and CB-06-02, a novel integrin activator that has completed Phase II clinical trial to treat genital warts.

