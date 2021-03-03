Short Interest in CGG (OTCMKTS:CGGYY) Decreases By 62.0%

CGG (OTCMKTS:CGGYY) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 9,000 shares, a drop of 62.0% from the January 28th total of 23,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 49,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of CGGYY traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $1.23. 10,661 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,949. The stock has a market cap of $874.93 million, a PE ratio of -2.93 and a beta of 3.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.92. CGG has a 12 month low of $0.50 and a 12 month high of $2.87.

Separately, Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of CGG in a research note on Monday, November 9th.

CGG Company Profile

CGG operates as a geoscience company in North America, the Central and South Americas, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments: Geology, Geophysics & Reservoir; and Equipment segments. The Geology, Geophysics & Reservoir segment develops and licenses multi-client seismic surveys; processes seismic data; and sells seismic data processing and reservoir characterization software primarily under the Hampson-Russell, Jason, Insight Earth, and Velpro brands.

