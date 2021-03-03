Short Interest in Commonwealth Bank of Australia (OTCMKTS:CMWAY) Declines By 76.1%

Commonwealth Bank of Australia (OTCMKTS:CMWAY) was the target of a large drop in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 6,800 shares, a drop of 76.1% from the January 28th total of 28,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 45,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of CMWAY stock traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $66.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,797 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,730. The stock has a market cap of $117.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.78 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. Commonwealth Bank of Australia has a 52-week low of $31.00 and a 52-week high of $69.32. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $66.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.05.

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 9th. Investors of record on Monday, February 22nd will be issued a $1.143 dividend. This is an increase from Commonwealth Bank of Australia’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 19th. Commonwealth Bank of Australia’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 85.45%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Commonwealth Bank of Australia from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, February 12th.

Commonwealth Bank of Australia Company Profile

Commonwealth Bank of Australia provides integrated financial services in Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. It offers retail, premium, business, and institutional banking; and funds management, insurance, and share-broking products and services. The company operates through five segments: Retail Banking Services, Business and Private Banking, Institutional Banking and Markets, New Zealand, and International Financial Services and Corporate Centre.

