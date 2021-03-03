Short Interest in Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund (NYSE:DEX) Rises By 130.8%

Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund (NYSE:DEX) was the target of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 6,000 shares, an increase of 130.8% from the January 28th total of 2,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 32,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

NYSE:DEX opened at $9.69 on Wednesday. Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund has a one year low of $5.43 and a one year high of $9.95. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.37.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 19th were issued a $0.057 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.06%. This is a positive change from Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Saba Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at about $11,857,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 268,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,613,000 after purchasing an additional 11,018 shares in the last quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,159,000. Clough Capital Partners L P bought a new position in shares of Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,027,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 89,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $874,000 after acquiring an additional 6,022 shares in the last quarter.

About Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund

Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Delaware Management Holdings, Inc The fund is managed by Delaware Management Business Trust. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

