Short Interest in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCB) Grows By 300.0%

Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCB) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, an increase of 300.0% from the January 28th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Discovery from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th.

Shares of DISCB stock traded up $6.19 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $64.69. The company had a trading volume of 32 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,354. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $45.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.74. Discovery has a one year low of $24.80 and a one year high of $103.00. The firm has a market cap of $31.53 billion, a PE ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 1.99.

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCB) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.04. Discovery had a net margin of 13.36% and a return on equity of 20.76%.

Discovery, Inc operates as a media company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Science Channel, MotorTrend, Food Network, HGTV, Travel Channel, TVN, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Discovery Family Channel, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, Discovery en Espanol, Discovery Familia, Great American Country, ID, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, Discovery Kids, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

