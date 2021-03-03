Short Interest in EnWave Co. (OTCMKTS:NWVCF) Declines By 78.4%

EnWave Co. (OTCMKTS:NWVCF) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 46,900 shares, a decline of 78.4% from the January 28th total of 217,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 150,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Separately, Raymond James downgraded shares of EnWave from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Shares of OTCMKTS:NWVCF traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.15. The company had a trading volume of 50,142 shares, compared to its average volume of 92,172. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.87. EnWave has a 52-week low of $0.40 and a 52-week high of $1.47.

EnWave Company Profile

EnWave Corporation designs, constructs, markets, licenses, installs, and sells vacuum-microwave machinery for the food, cannabis, and biomaterial dehydration industries in Canada and the United States. It offers radiant energy vacuum (REV) dehydration platforms, such as nutraREV and quantaREV to dehydrate fruits, vegetables, herbs, dairy products, ready-to-eat meals, instant baked goods, cannabis products, nutraceuticals, pharmaceuticals, and meats and seafood.

