Short Interest in Fuchs Petrolub SE (OTCMKTS:FUPBY) Declines By 55.2%

Fuchs Petrolub SE (OTCMKTS:FUPBY) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a drop of 55.2% from the January 28th total of 2,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 15,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS FUPBY traded down $0.21 on Wednesday, hitting $13.77. 14,725 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,985. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $14.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.49. Fuchs Petrolub has a 52-week low of $7.11 and a 52-week high of $14.92.

FUPBY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group lowered shares of Fuchs Petrolub from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. DZ Bank reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Fuchs Petrolub in a report on Monday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fuchs Petrolub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Fuchs Petrolub in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets raised shares of Fuchs Petrolub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Fuchs Petrolub currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.00.

Fuchs Petrolub SE develops, produces, and sells lubricants and related specialties worldwide. It offers engine and gear oils, central hydraulic oils, greases, shock absorber fluids, biodegradable lubricants; brake fluids and radiator antifreeze products; multi-purpose/long-life, wheel bearing, food grade, and biodegradable greases; greases for plain and roller bearings, extreme temperatures, rail vehicles, machine tools, and central lubricating systems; gear boxes; and assembly pastes and greases in spray cans; slide way, heat transfer, hydraulic, refrigerator, compressor, machine, textile machine, transformer, turbine, and cylinder oils; and biodegradable and adhesive lubricants.

