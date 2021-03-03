Short Interest in Global X Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:BUG) Decreases By 42.3%

Global X Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:BUG) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 22,800 shares, a decrease of 42.3% from the January 28th total of 39,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 302,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Global X Cybersecurity ETF stock opened at $26.86 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $28.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.20. Global X Cybersecurity ETF has a 52-week low of $11.02 and a 52-week high of $29.80.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global X Cybersecurity ETF during the fourth quarter worth $56,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in Global X Cybersecurity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $63,000. Secure Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Global X Cybersecurity ETF by 46.3% in the fourth quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 13,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,000 after buying an additional 4,257 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new position in Global X Cybersecurity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $124,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Global X Cybersecurity ETF by 58.5% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 31,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $893,000 after buying an additional 11,670 shares during the period.

