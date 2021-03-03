Short Interest in Harbor Diversified, Inc. (OTCMKTS:HRBR) Declines By 64.1%

Harbor Diversified, Inc. (OTCMKTS:HRBR) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a drop of 64.1% from the January 28th total of 3,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 173,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS HRBR traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.72. The stock had a trading volume of 587,522 shares, compared to its average volume of 134,484. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.35. Harbor Diversified has a 1 year low of $0.03 and a 1 year high of $0.89.

About Harbor Diversified

Harbor Diversified, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in the Unites States. It also acquires aircraft rotable equipment for the purpose of leasing; and providing flight equipment financing. As of December 31, 2019, it owns and operated a fleet of 64 regional jets.

