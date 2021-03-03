Short Interest in International Consolidated Airlines Group, S.A. (OTCMKTS:BABWF) Decreases By 51.4%

International Consolidated Airlines Group, S.A. (OTCMKTS:BABWF) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 779,800 shares, a drop of 51.4% from the January 28th total of 1,605,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 82,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 9.4 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS BABWF opened at $2.87 on Wednesday. International Consolidated Airlines Group has a 1-year low of $1.17 and a 1-year high of $5.73. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.03.

Get International Consolidated Airlines Group alerts:

International Consolidated Airlines Group Company Profile

International Consolidated Airlines Group, SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of passenger and cargo transportation services in the United Kingdom, Spain, Ireland, the United States, and rest of the world. The company operates under the British Airways, Iberia, Vueling, Aer Lingus, and LEVEL brands.

Featured Article: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Receive News & Ratings for International Consolidated Airlines Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Consolidated Airlines Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.