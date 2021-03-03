Short Interest in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB) Increases By 582.5%

iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 1,470,000 shares, an increase of 582.5% from the January 28th total of 215,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 634,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.3 days.

Shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF stock traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $51.35. 2,255 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 722,858. The company has a 50 day moving average of $51.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.55. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.53 and a fifty-two week high of $51.81.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ISTB. Insight Financial Services acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Legal Advantage Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Stewardship Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 9,692.3% in the 4th quarter. Stewardship Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,260 shares during the period.

