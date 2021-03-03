Short Interest in Issuer Direct Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:ISDR) Grows By 150.0%

Issuer Direct Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:ISDR) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 4,000 shares, a growth of 150.0% from the January 28th total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 26,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Issuer Direct from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Issuer Direct by 32.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,585 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $191,000 after buying an additional 2,370 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Issuer Direct during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $93,000. Seizert Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Issuer Direct during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $303,000. CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Issuer Direct in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $506,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Issuer Direct by 39.5% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 106,338 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,862,000 after purchasing an additional 30,100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.77% of the company’s stock.

ISDR stock opened at $22.69 on Wednesday. Issuer Direct has a twelve month low of $8.65 and a twelve month high of $27.73. The company has a fifty day moving average of $19.86. The firm has a market cap of $84.91 million, a P/E ratio of 45.38 and a beta of 0.95.

About Issuer Direct

Issuer Direct Corporation provides shareholder communications and compliance platforms, technologies, and services in North America and Europe. The company provides Platform id, a cloud-based subscription platform that manages the events of customers to distribute their messages to constituents, investors, markets, and regulatory systems; whistleblower module, which delivers secure notifications and basic incident workflow management processes that align with a company's corporate governance whistleblower policy; and proxy module, a real-time voting platform for customers and their shareholders of record.

