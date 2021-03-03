Short Interest in Marin Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:MRIN) Rises By 166.4%

Marin Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:MRIN) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 68,200 shares, a growth of 166.4% from the January 28th total of 25,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,450,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

NASDAQ MRIN traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $1.99. 30,776 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,933,120. The company has a market cap of $17.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.12 and a beta of -0.07. Marin Software has a 12-month low of $0.77 and a 12-month high of $5.70. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.35 and a 200 day moving average of $2.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Marin Software stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in Marin Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:MRIN) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 13,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.15% of Marin Software at the end of the most recent quarter. 8.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Marin Software Company Profile

Marin Software Incorporated provides enterprise marketing software for advertisers and agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It offers MarinOne, a search, social, and e-commerce advertising platform; Marin Search to manage advertising campaigns for advertisers and agencies; and Marin Social that enables advertisers to manage their Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter advertising.

