Short Interest in MGT Capital Investments, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MGTI) Rises By 225.3%

MGT Capital Investments, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MGTI) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 182,500 shares, an increase of 225.3% from the January 28th total of 56,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 19,786,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS MGTI traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,294,138 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,042,555. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.05. MGT Capital Investments has a one year low of $0.01 and a one year high of $0.30.

MGT Capital Investments Company Profile

MGT Capital Investments, Inc engages in bitcoin mining activity in the United States. As of January 31, 2020, it owned and operated approximately 1,500 miners in LaFayette, Georgia. The company was incorporated in 1977 and is headquartered in Raleigh, North Carolina.

