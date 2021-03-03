Short Interest in NuZee, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUZE) Decreases By 54.1%

NuZee, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUZE) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 7,300 shares, a drop of 54.1% from the January 28th total of 15,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 18,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

NUZE stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $6.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 43,908 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,393. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $8.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.27. The company has a quick ratio of 4.25, a current ratio of 4.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. NuZee has a twelve month low of $5.05 and a twelve month high of $51.57.

Get NuZee alerts:

NuZee Company Profile

NuZee, Inc, a specialty coffee company, engages in the manufacture, packing, and sale of single serve coffee and tea bag-style coffee for coffee roasters, store brands, and coffee brands in North America, Japan, Latin America, and South Korea. The company provides its products under Barista, Twin Peaks, and Pine Ranch brands.

Further Reading: Swap

Receive News & Ratings for NuZee Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NuZee and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.