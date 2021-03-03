Short Interest in Orphazyme A/S (NASDAQ:ORPH) Expands By 270.0%

Orphazyme A/S (NASDAQ:ORPH) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 7,400 shares, an increase of 270.0% from the January 28th total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Orphazyme A/S in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $258,000. Hound Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Orphazyme A/S in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,033,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Orphazyme A/S in the third quarter worth $1,544,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Orphazyme A/S during the third quarter worth $5,062,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.60% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Orphazyme A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Shares of NASDAQ:ORPH traded up $0.76 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $13.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,495 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,112. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $12.60. Orphazyme A/S has a fifty-two week low of $8.89 and a fifty-two week high of $13.98.

Orphazyme A/S Company Profile

Orphazyme A/S, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of neurodegenerative orphan diseases. The company focuses on developing therapies for diseases caused by misfolding of proteins, including lysosomal storage diseases. Its lead candidate is the Arimoclomol, which is in clinical development for four orphan diseases, including Niemann-Pick disease type C, Gaucher disease, sporadic inclusion body myositis, and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis.

