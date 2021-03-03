Short Interest in PPLUS Trust Series GSC-2 GSC 2 CT FL RT (NYSE:PYT) Decreases By 81.8%

PPLUS Trust Series GSC-2 GSC 2 CT FL RT (NYSE:PYT) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decline of 81.8% from the January 28th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

PPLUS Trust Series GSC-2 GSC 2 CT FL RT stock opened at $23.45 on Wednesday. PPLUS Trust Series GSC-2 GSC 2 CT FL RT has a 1-year low of $16.62 and a 1-year high of $25.63. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.32.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were issued a $0.1917 dividend. This is an increase from PPLUS Trust Series GSC-2 GSC 2 CT FL RT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $0.77 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.27%.

About PPLUS Trust Series GSC-2 GSC 2 CT FL RT

There is no company description available for PPLUS Trust Series GSC-2.

