Short Interest in ProShares UltraShort Nasdaq Biotechnology (NASDAQ:BIS) Drops By 60.3%

ProShares UltraShort Nasdaq Biotechnology (NASDAQ:BIS) was the target of a large drop in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 39,600 shares, a drop of 60.3% from the January 28th total of 99,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 79,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in ProShares UltraShort Nasdaq Biotechnology stock. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in ProShares UltraShort Nasdaq Biotechnology (NASDAQ:BIS) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 2,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC owned 0.51% of ProShares UltraShort Nasdaq Biotechnology as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

NASDAQ BIS opened at $21.40 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.64. ProShares UltraShort Nasdaq Biotechnology has a 1-year low of $17.53 and a 1-year high of $79.40.

ProShares UltraShort Nasdaq Biotechnology Company Profile

ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Biotechnology (the Fund) seeks investment results for a single day only, not for longer periods. The Fund seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses, that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the Index. The return of the Fund for a period longer than a single trading day will be the result of each day’s returns compounded over the period, which will very likely differ from twice (200%) the return of the Nasdaq Biotechnology Index (the Index) for that period.

