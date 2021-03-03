Short Interest in Puma Se (OTCMKTS:PUMSY) Decreases By 83.9%

Puma Se (OTCMKTS:PUMSY) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a decline of 83.9% from the January 28th total of 9,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 53,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

PUMSY stock opened at $10.10 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.77. Puma has a 12 month low of $4.17 and a 12 month high of $11.74.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Puma from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Puma in a research note on Monday, February 1st. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Puma in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Puma in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Puma in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Puma Company Profile

PUMA SE, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, sells, and markets footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company offers performance and sport-inspired lifestyle products in categories, such as football, cricket, running, training and fitness, golf, and motorsports. It also issues licenses to independent partners to design, develop, manufacture, and sell fragrances, eyewear, and watches.

