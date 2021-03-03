Short Interest in Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF (NASDAQ:HNDL) Decreases By 65.0%

Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF (NASDAQ:HNDL) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 57,100 shares, a drop of 65.0% from the January 28th total of 163,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 255,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:HNDL traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $24.77. The stock had a trading volume of 1,751 shares, compared to its average volume of 286,246. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.19. Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF has a 1-year low of $18.24 and a 1-year high of $26.95.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.27%. This is a positive change from Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.15.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF by 65.1% in the fourth quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 15,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,000 after purchasing an additional 6,118 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF by 76.2% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 67,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,670,000 after acquiring an additional 29,332 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in shares of Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 26,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $684,000 after acquiring an additional 2,665 shares during the period. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $247,000.

