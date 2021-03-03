Short Interest in Sugarmade, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SGMD) Rises By 119.4%

Sugarmade, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SGMD) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 141,100 shares, a growth of 119.4% from the January 28th total of 64,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 277,944,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

SGMD stock opened at $0.01 on Wednesday. Sugarmade has a 1-year low of $0.00 and a 1-year high of $0.02.

Sugarmade, Inc engages in the paper and paper-based product business. The company operates through three segments: Paper and Paper-Based Products, Non-Medical Supplies, and Cannabis Products Delivery Service and Sales. It supplies products to quick service restaurants, as well as imports, distributes, and markets hydroponic supplies to various agricultural sectors.

