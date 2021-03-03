Short Interest in Suzano S.A. (NYSE:SUZ) Grows By 150.3%

Suzano S.A. (NYSE:SUZ) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 867,500 shares, an increase of 150.3% from the January 28th total of 346,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 556,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.6 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Suzano in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Suzano during the 4th quarter worth $3,258,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in shares of Suzano during the 4th quarter worth $581,000. Credit Agricole S A grew its position in Suzano by 65.1% in the fourth quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 6,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 2,520 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Suzano by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 2,127 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SUZ opened at $13.00 on Wednesday. Suzano has a 1 year low of $4.43 and a 1 year high of $14.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.24 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.95, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.26.

Suzano SA produces and sells eucalyptus pulp and paper products in Brazil and internationally. It operates through Pulp and Paper segments. The company offers coated and uncoated printing and writing papers, paperboards, tissue papers, market pulp, and fluff pulp; and lignin and its byproducts. It also engages in the leasing of reforestation land; operating port terminals; power generation and distribution; road transport of freight; commercialization of equipment and parts; biotechnology research and development; and commercialization of computer paper and materials.

