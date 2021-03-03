Short Interest in Swedish Match AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWMAF) Declines By 65.5%

Swedish Match AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWMAF) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 27,200 shares, a drop of 65.5% from the January 28th total of 78,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 18.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SWMAF traded down $1.24 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $73.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 476 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,077. Swedish Match AB has a 12 month low of $46.51 and a 12 month high of $83.05. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $77.89.

Swedish Match AB (publ) develops, manufactures, markets, and sells snus and moist snuff, lights, and other tobacco products in Scandinavia, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Smokefree, Cigars, and Lights segments. The company provides snus and pouch products, nicotine pouches, and moist snuff under the General, GÃ¶teborgs RapÃ©, Kaliber, Kronan, Ettan, Grov, Catch, ZYN, G.3, G.4, The Lab, Nick & Johnny, Longhorn, and Timber Wolf brand names.

