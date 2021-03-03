Short Interest in Taoping Inc. (NASDAQ:TAOP) Expands By 107.4%

Taoping Inc. (NASDAQ:TAOP) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 14,100 shares, an increase of 107.4% from the January 28th total of 6,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,310,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the company are sold short.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Taoping stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Taoping Inc. (NASDAQ:TAOP) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 68,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $195,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.92% of Taoping as of its most recent SEC filing. 1.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TAOP opened at $10.92 on Wednesday. Taoping has a fifty-two week low of $1.86 and a fifty-two week high of $15.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.34.

Taoping Company Profile

Taoping Inc provides cloud-based platform, resource sharing, and big data solutions to the Chinese new media, education residential community management, and elevator Internet of Things (IoT) industries in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in two segments, Cloud-based Technology and Traditional Information Technology.

