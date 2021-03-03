Short Interest in Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni (OTCMKTS:TEZNY) Grows By 274.5%

Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni (OTCMKTS:TEZNY) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 19,100 shares, a growth of 274.5% from the January 28th total of 5,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 20,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni in a research note on Friday, November 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of TEZNY stock traded down $0.39 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $20.92. The company had a trading volume of 43,458 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,504. Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni has a 52-week low of $15.07 and a 52-week high of $23.14. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.84.

About Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni

Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale SocietÃ per Azioni, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the electricity transmission and dispatching activities in Italy, Euro-area countries, and internationally. It is also involved in the design, development, planning, construction, management, operation, and maintenance of national transmission grid, electricity infrastructures, and high-voltage infrastructures.

